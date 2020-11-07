Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Why IGP Adamu Ordered The Withdrawal Of Security Officers From Christ Embassy And Fani-Kayode, Others [SEE FULL LIST]
News photo The Genius Media  - Why IGP Adamu Ordered The Withdrawal Of Security Officers From Christ Embassy And Fani-Kayode, Others [SEE FULL LIST]---Effective immediately, the IG of Police has ordered the withdrawal of police personnel attached to Femi Fani-Kayode, Hon. Abiola ...

IGP withdraws police escorts from Fani-Kayode, Emeka Offor, Babachir Lawal, Christ Embassy, 56 others The Herald:
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu has ordered the withdrawal of police escorts from 60 prominent Nigerians and organisations including former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, former Aviation ...
IGP orders withdrawal of police escorts from Christ Embassy, Fani-Kayode, Emeka Offor, Sen. Abe, others Ripples Nigeria:
The police escorts attached to Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s church, Christ Embassy, former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, top businessman, Emeka Offor, Sen. Magnus Abe, and Hon. Abiola Shina Peller, have been withdrawn on the orders of the Inspector ...


