Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘They hate Trump because he supports Christians’ – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome says (video)
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Nigerian clergyman, Chris Oyakhilome, is of the opinion that US President, Donald Trump, is hated by many in the US and the world in general because of his support for Christians and the tenets of the Christian faith.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 #EndSARS: Fresh protest threat over freezing of accounts - The Nation, 1 hour ago
2 My husband was killed by stray bullet, but governor, police denied it –Ogun widow of bricklayer - The Punch, 3 hours ago
3 VIDEO: Americans celebrate as Joe Biden wins US presidential election - The Punch, 4 hours ago
4 My husband’s death makes me think of suicide a lot – Widow of policeman killed in Rivers - The Punch, 4 hours ago
5 Global COVID-19 Deaths reach 1,255,441 from over 50m confirmed cases as of 7th November 2020 - The Info Stride, 4 hours ago
6 Malaria dangerous in pregnancy, can cause death — Parasitologist - NNN, 6 hours ago
7 US Elections: ‘We did it Joe’ | VP-Elect Kamala Harris calls president-elect Biden to celebrate election victory (Video) - The Info NG, 6 hours ago
8 Unmask those behind shooting of journalist in Kogi, NUJ tasks police - The Nation, 7 hours ago
9 Kamala Harris reacts after making history as the first woman and black person to be named vice president-elect; calls Joe biden to congratulate him (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Yellow Fever, cause of alleged unusual deaths in Enugu – Commissioner - The News, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info