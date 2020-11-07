News at a Glance

Unmask those behind shooting of journalist in Kogi, NUJ tasks police The Nation - By James Azania, Lokoja The President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Chris Iziguzo, has called on the Kogi State Police Command to unmask those behind the shooting of Emmanuel Adeyemi, the state correspondent of the Sun newspaper.



News Credibility Score: 95%



