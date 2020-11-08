Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

They hate Trump because he supports Christians – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome (Video)
News photo The Info NG  - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Nigerian clergy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has said that US President, Donald Trump, is hated by many because he supports and protects Christians. The popular clergyman ...

13 hours ago
