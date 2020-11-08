News at a Glance

19Days After, Nigerians Demand Justice For Innocent Unarmed Protesters Killed At Lekki Toll Gate Online Nigeria - Followingthe October 20, 2020 shootingby security operatives at protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos State which left many people injured and a yet to be confirmed number dead, Nigerians on social media have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



