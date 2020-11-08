Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PHOTOS/VIDEO: Residents scooping fuel from fallen petrol-laden tanker at Festac Link Bridge
News photo Vanguard News  - By Esther Onyegbula A petrol laden tanker has fallen down by Festac link bridge and petrol slightly gushing out from the tanker. Residents are advised to be careful while driving or walking around the axis.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Timaya Releases Track list For New Album "Gratitude" - The Guardian, 1 hour ago
2 No protester was killed at Dangote refinery, says Traditional ruler - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
3 Watch: Larry Gaaga, Umu Obiligo & Davido’s New Video “Doubting Thomas” - The Guardian, 1 hour ago
4 Six killed after soldiers, rebels clash in India - The Punch, 2 hours ago
5 Six Killed After Soldiers, Rebels Clash in Indian Kashmir - Signal, 2 hours ago
6 Six killed after soldiers, rebels clash in Indian Kashmir - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
7 VIDEO: Fuel tankers falls in Lagos - The Nation, 3 hours ago
8 Iran’s Daily COVID-19 Deaths Hit Record Of 459 - The Herald, 3 hours ago
9 Timaya Unveils Tracklist For Forthcoming Album “Gratitude” - Too Xclusive, 3 hours ago
10 VIDEO: Funny Trump memes travel round the internet - The Punch, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info