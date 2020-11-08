News at a Glance

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Residents scooping fuel from fallen petrol-laden tanker at Festac Link Bridge Vanguard News - By Esther Onyegbula A petrol laden tanker has fallen down by Festac link bridge and petrol slightly gushing out from the tanker. Residents are advised to be careful while driving or walking around the axis.



News Credibility Score: 95%



