News at a Glance

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong reacts after scoring his first goal for Watford Linda Ikeji Blog - Nigeria international defender, William Troost-Ekong, has reacted after scoring his first goal for English club, Watford. 27 year old Ekong scored in his side's 3-2 victory over Coventry City in Saturday night’s Championship game.



News Credibility Score: 95%



