Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fake Prophesy: See The Nigerian Pastor Who Falsely Prophesied A Donald Trump Victory (Video)
News photo Tori News  - The pastor, as shown in a trending video on social media, also prophesied that a popular politician would die upon Mr Trump’s victory.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Another Source

Fake Prophesy: See The Nigerian Pastor Who Falsely Prophesied A Donald Trump Victory (Video) The Site News:
David Elijah, a Nigerian pastor at Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, Yaba, Lagos, has been dragged online for giving a false prophesy.


   More Picks
1 Timaya Releases Track list For New Album "Gratitude" - The Guardian, 1 hour ago
2 No protester was killed at Dangote refinery, says Traditional ruler - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
3 Watch: Larry Gaaga, Umu Obiligo & Davido’s New Video “Doubting Thomas” - The Guardian, 1 hour ago
4 Six killed after soldiers, rebels clash in India - The Punch, 2 hours ago
5 Six Killed After Soldiers, Rebels Clash in Indian Kashmir - Signal, 2 hours ago
6 Six killed after soldiers, rebels clash in Indian Kashmir - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
7 VIDEO: Fuel tankers falls in Lagos - The Nation, 3 hours ago
8 Iran’s Daily COVID-19 Deaths Hit Record Of 459 - The Herald, 3 hours ago
9 Timaya Unveils Tracklist For Forthcoming Album “Gratitude” - Too Xclusive, 3 hours ago
10 VIDEO: Funny Trump memes travel round the internet - The Punch, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info