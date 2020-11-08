Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lady Fights Young Man Who Slapped Her In Front Of A Mall (Video)
News photo Edujandon  - An embarrassing fight was recorded between a man and a lady who clashed publicly in front of a Shoprite mall.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info