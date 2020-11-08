Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Video: Ajimobi wife’s Grandex Supermarket on Fire
News photo Authentic Nigeria  - The Grandex Supermarket in Bodija, Ibadan, was gutted by fire Sunday afternoon. The store is owned by Florence, wife of late former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi. No casualty or injuries as at press time.

12 hours ago
