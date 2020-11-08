News at a Glance

Video: Ajimobi wife’s Grandex Supermarket on Fire Authentic Nigeria - The Grandex Supermarket in Bodija, Ibadan, was gutted by fire Sunday afternoon. The store is owned by Florence, wife of late former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi. No casualty or injuries as at press time.



News Credibility Score: 21%



