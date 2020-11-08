Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Woman Gives Birth To Her Second Child After 14 Years Of Waiting, Miscarriages (Photos)
News photo Mojidelano  - A Nigerian woman has welcomed a baby boy after fourteen years of giving birth to her first child and battling miscarriages.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info