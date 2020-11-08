Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Photos Of Kano State Government Destroying 1,975,000 Bottles Of Beer Worth N200 Million
News photo Tori News  - The board destroyed as many as 1,975,000 bottles of beer, worth over N200 million, confiscated within Kano metropolis.

10 hours ago
