Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Fight hard” – Don’t concede defeat, prominent US lawmakers tell Donald Trump
News photo News Wire NGR  - Estimated Reading Time: 1Prominent Republicans in the US Congress on Sunday urged Donald Trump to “fight hard” and not concede his loss to Joe Biden in the race for the White House, saying unfounded allegations of fraud by the president must be ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info