Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Video of Nigerian pastor prophesying that Donald Trump will win the US election surfaces online (Video)
News photo Correct NG  - In a new video that is currently making rounds on social media shows a Nigerian pastor, David Elijah of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, Yaba, Lagos, prophesying that Donald Trump will win the 2020 US Presidential election.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info