Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


#EndSARS: South-West Govs, Traditional Rulers Meet, Strategise On Improving Security (Photos)
News photo Mojidelano  - South-west governors and traditional leaders have met in Lagos State on Sunday to strategise on improved security in the region following unrest that trailed nationwide #EndSARS protest.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info