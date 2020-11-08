News at a Glance

‘Chikalicious Birthday’ –Chika Ike Celebrates in Stunning Costume (Video) Gist Lovers - ‘Chikalicious Birthday’ –Chika Ike Celebrates in Stunning Costume Nollywood actress, Chika Ike is celebrating her birthday today. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share some delightful photos of her and her costume is what people got talking.



News Credibility Score: 21%



