Twin brother loses everything while trying to save soldiers in Oyigbo, who were burnt to death by hoodlums
News photo Sleek Gist  - Samson Ononiwu, a 42-year-old resident of Oyigbo, Rivers State, still lives in fear. A deep cut on his head, which nearly broke his skull, casts a lasting scar on the bloodletting that occurred in his neighborhood at Oyigbo on October 21.

9 hours ago
