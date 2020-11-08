Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“I’d rather eat at a mamaput” – Lady says as she packs her food inside nylon after she was told to pay for takeaway pack (Video)
Nesco Media  - A video making the rounds online, captured the moment a beautiful Nigerian girl decide to pack her food in a nylon after she was ask to pay for takeaway pack.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Another Source

“I’d rather eat at a mamaput” – Lady says as she packs her food inside nylon after she was told to pay for takeaway pack (Video) FL Vibe:
“I’d rather eat at a mamaput” – Lady says as she packs her food inside nylon after she was told to pay for takeaway pack (Video) A video of a beautiful Nigerian girl, @DheeDrey on Twitter, is currently making...


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info