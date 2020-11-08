Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Video of Zimbabwean socialite 'Genuis 'Ginimbi' Kadungure partying in a club before the fatal Rolls Royce crash with his friends
Linda Ikeji Blog  - An Instalive post has captured moment before Zimbabwean socialite ‌Genuis ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure died in a fatal Rolls Royce crash with some of his friends.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info