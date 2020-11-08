News at a Glance

Video: Arsenal 0 – 3 Aston Villa [Premier League] Highlights 2020/21 GQ Buzz - HIGHLIGHTS – Ollie Watkins took his tally to six Premier League goals for the season as Aston Villa claimed a shock 3-0 victory at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. Villa had taken lead when Arsenal defender Bukayo Saka accidentally slid the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



