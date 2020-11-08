News at a Glance

VIDEO: LCC boss presents footages of Lekki shootings as legal tussle begins Vanguard News - VIDEO: Lekki Tollgate boss presents footages of Lekki shootings as legal tussle begins Also read: South-West ministers forum an open show of shame, disloyalty to President Buhari – Northern Coalition Vanguard News



News Credibility Score: 95%



