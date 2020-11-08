Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

VIDEO: Fire Destroys Ajimobi Wife’s Supermarket
News photo Naija News  - A supermarket owned by Florence, wife of late former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, was on Sunday afternoon gutted by fire. Naija News reports that the supermarket called Grandex is located in Bodija, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

8 hours ago
