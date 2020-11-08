Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Laycon Fans gift him Brand New Benz E350 And Music Studio for His 27th Birthday(Photos)
Correct Kid  - Big Brorher Naija 2020 winner Olamilekan moshood Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon has been gifted Mercedeze Benz E350 by his fans for his 27th Birthday. According to reports, his fans gifted him a mercedez Benze worth 10 million and a musical studio.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info