Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oba of Lagos makes first public appearance after his palace was vandalized (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, today November 8, made his first appearance after his palace was vandalized by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest on Wednesday, October 21.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info