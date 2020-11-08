Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

VIDEO: Fire Guts Ajimobi Wife’s Supermarket In Ibadan
News Break  - Grandex Supermarket in Bodija, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, owned by Florence Ajimobi, wife of late Abiola Ajimobi, a former governor of the state, was on Sunday afternoon gutted by fire.

8 hours ago
