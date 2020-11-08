Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Trump Golfs, Takes Photos With A Bride As Biden Wins
My Celebrity & I  - President Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia when major news outlets projected presidential rival Joe Biden had won the 2020 US election.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


