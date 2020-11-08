Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise By 300 To 64,090, Deaths Now 1,154
News photo Aledeh  - Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases increased from 63,790 it was on Saturday to 64,090 on Sunday, indicating 300 new infections. Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in its daily update on Coronavirus. According to the NCDC’s data, the nation ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info