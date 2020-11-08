Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


SEASONED JOURNALIST SAMUEL AJAYI DEBUTS WITH PAN-AFRICAN ONLINE TV, HQTV
Abuja Reporters  - -Set to make a remarkable difference in the Nigerian media space Seasoned journalist and media strategist, Mr. Samuel Ajayi popularly known as S.O, has launched a multi-million naira Pan-African online television, HQTV. Ajayi, who has had over 25 years ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info