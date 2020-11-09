Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Watch Apostle Suleiman's 2019 prophesy where he predicted Trump’s opponent will win, be impeached and his female vice-president will takeover
News photo Gist Punch  - Could Apostle Suleiman's prophesy about the US election be coming to pass?He prophesied in March 2019 that Trump won’t be re-elected, that his opponent would win, be impeached, and the female Vice President will take over.Obviously, anyone can predict ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info