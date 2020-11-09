Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Melania Trump tweets for the first time since Joe Biden emerged the President-elect
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Despite claims Melania Trump is "counting the minutes until divorce" when Donald leaves the White House, the US First Lady has made clear that she is still with her husband as she backs his claim of election fraud on Twitter. Donald Trump has been ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Melania Trump tweets for the first time since Joe Biden emerged the President-elect Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Melania Trump tweets for the first time since Joe Biden emerged the President-elect Despite claims Melania Trump is “counting the minutes until divorce” when Donald leaves the White House, the…


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info