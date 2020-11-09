Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
Sahara Reporters
8
This Day
9
The Cable
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Daily Times
12
Leadership
13
Financial Watch
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
President Buhari approves compulsory health insurance for corps members
Linda Ikeji Blog
- President Buhari has approved the enrolment of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the National Health Insurance Scheme. The Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, during a media parley today, November 9.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
Wotzup NG:
President Buhari has approved the enrolment of members of theNational Youth Service Corps (NYSC)in the National Health Insurance Scheme. Read Also: End SARS promoter, Modupe Odele finally picks up her passport The Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier- ...
More Picks
1
Niger state Governor, Abubakar Bello tests positive for Coronavirus -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Female teacher is jailed for two years for having sexual relationship with her 15-year-old student who considered genital mutilation to escape her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
#EndSARS promoter, Modupe Odele finally picks up her passport -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
President Buhari approves compulsory health insurance for corps members -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
