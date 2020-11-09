Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

President Buhari approves compulsory health insurance for corps members
President Buhari has approved the enrolment of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the National Health Insurance Scheme. The Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, during a media parley today, November 9.

12 hours ago
