Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


#EndSARS promoter, Modupe Odele finally picks up her passport
Linda Ikeji Blog  - EndSARS promoter and one of the members of the Feminist Coalition, Modupe 'Moe' Odele, has finally picked up her passport. Modele was stopped from traveling outside Nigeria on November 1.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info