Three Nigerian nationals arrested in Pakistan for defrauding men of over $125,000 by posing as women on Facebook
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Three Nigerian nationals have been arrested in Pakistan for defrauding residents of Faisalabad of Rs20 million ($125,699.99) The men were arrested on Friday, November 6, after running a scheme for over a year.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


