Niger state Governor, Abubakar Bello tests positive for Coronavirus
Niger state Governor, Abubakar Bello has announced that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. The Governor who shared the news on Twitter, also revealed that he is asymptomatic and has gone into isolation.

4 hours ago
Niger state Governor, Abubakar Bello has tested positive for Coronavirus.
The Governor who shared the news on Twitter, also revealed that he is asymptomatic and has gone into isolation. Bello tweeted; I have tested positive to #COVID19. However, I am ...


