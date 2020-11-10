Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kano State Govt arrests 30 herbal medicine hawkers for allegedly using vulgar words to advertise their products
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - 30 herbal medicine hawkers have been arrested in Kano for allegedly using vulgar words while advertising their products across the state.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


