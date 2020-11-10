Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ghanaian couple welcomes quintuplets after 8 years of childlessness
A Ghanaian couple, elder Kenneth and Mrs. Vera Amoateng welcomed a set of quintuplets, a boy and four girls, after 8 years of marriage.

4 hours ago
Olajide TV:
