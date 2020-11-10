Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lekki Toll Gate Shooting: Video of DJ Switch testifying before the Canadian parliament
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A video of DJ Switch testifying before the Sub-committee on International Human Rights of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development of the Canadian parliament, has been shared online.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


