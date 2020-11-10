Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Rahama Sadau dismisses reports she has been arrested and sentenced to jail over her racy photo
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Rahama Sadau has dismissed reports that she has been arrested and sentenced to jail over her racy photos. Last week, the actress who is prominent in the Northern Nigeria movie scene, shared photos of herself rocking a backless dress.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info