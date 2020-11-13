Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Medical doctor arraigned for allegedly raping married woman in Adamawa
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The police in Adamawa state have arraigned a medical doctor before a Yola Chief Magistrate court for allegedly raping a married woman.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

1st for Credible News:
Medical doctor rapes married woman in Adamawa


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info