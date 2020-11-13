Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Presidential Taskforce on COVID19 appeals to Nigerians to shelve Christmas home trips
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - In a bid to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus in the country, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic has appealed to Nigerians abroad who might be planning on coming home for the Christmas festivities to shelf the plan for now.

9 hours ago
