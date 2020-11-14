News at a Glance

Kid commedienne Emmanuella presents mother with tastefully furnished bungalow, promises mansion next year (photos) Ogbonge News - Kid commedienne Emmanuella has built her mother a bungalow while promising a duplex next year 2021.The young comedienne made this know in an instagram post in which she shared photos of the house and also thanked her mom for encouragement and support.



News Credibility Score: 21%



