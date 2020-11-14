News at a Glance

“People Are Suffering Right Now” – Tacha Laments Over High Cost Of Living In Nigeria, see video Lasgidi Reporters - Tacha wonders why the regulatory body in Nigeria isn’t doing anything about the hike foodstuffs. Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Natacha Akide, popularly know as Tacha, has taken to social media to lament over high cost of living in Nigeria. In a ...



News Credibility Score: 1%



