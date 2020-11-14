News at a Glance

Comedienne Emmanuella Surprises Her Mum As She Gift Her A Beautiful House For Christmas. (Photos) Gboah - Emmanuella Samuel, a most popular young Nigerian comedian, gifted her mother an early Christmas gift.She went to her official Instagram account to let her over 500k followers know that she had built a house for her mother.Sharing photos of the house, ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



