News at a Glance

18 persons killed as boat capsizes in River Buji in Bauchi State AIT - The police have confirmed the death of 18 persons in a boat that capsized on the River Buji in Itas Gadau Local Government Area of Bauchi State. A statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, Ahmed Wakil said one Nuhu Kaila of Zango Majiya Village, ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



