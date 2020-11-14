18 persons killed as boat capsizes in River Buji in Bauchi State

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
ENDSARs protesters at Lekki tollgate stoned and attacked us with bottles – Brigadier-General AI Taiwo (video) - Sleek Gist,
1 hour ago
|
2
|
Buhari’s loyalist knock governors, legislators for hoarding COVID-19 palliatives - The Nation,
1 hour ago
|
3
|
Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Vamco As Death Toll Increases - The Herald,
1 hour ago
|
4
|
Close Access Bank Accounts, #EndSARS Protesters Fight Tyranny, Abuse of Power With Account Closure - Investor King,
1 hour ago
|
5
|
I Am Satisfied With Oyo REC Under My Watch – Agboke - Inside Oyo,
1 hour ago
|
6
|
VIDEO: Over 420m people living with diabetes globally - The Punch,
2 hours ago
|
7
|
Only Daughter Dies In An Accident In Anambra, Friends Mourn (Photos) - Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
|
8
|
Flamboyant socialite, Ginimbi’s Versace-engraved coffin revealed (photos) - Within Nigeria,
2 hours ago
|
9
|
Flamboyant socialite, Ginimbi’s Versace coffin revealed (photos) - Within Nigeria,
2 hours ago
|
10
|
Youths apprehend suspected ritualist in Imo community, victims’ photos recovered from shrine - Within Nigeria,
2 hours ago