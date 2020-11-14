News at a Glance

DHQ: Several Bandits Killed in Zamfara Forest Air Bombardment Metro Watch - By Sumaila Ogbaje The Defence Headquarters says the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike has disrupted activities of cattle rustlers in Kwiambana Forest area in Kaduna State, killing several bandits. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.- ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



