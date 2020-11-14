News at a Glance

I had a dream Donald Trump was beaten to near-death – Controversial covid-19 doctor, Stella Immanuel Wotzup NG - The controversial Cameroun-born medical doctor resident in the United States, Stella Immanuel, has called on supporters and admirers of President Donald Trump to embark on special prayers for him as she dreamt that the incumbent was beaten to a point ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



