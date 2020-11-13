News at a Glance

See How Much Some Universities Will Get From Proposed 2021 Budget Affairs TV - This is a low of how much some Federal Government Owned Universities will earn in the proposed 2021 Budget. 1 UNN: N22.8billion2 ABU: N19.2billion3 UNICAL: N18.9billion4 UNIBEN: N17.1billion5 UI: N14.9billion6 UNIZIK: N14.9billion7 UNIMAID: N14.



News Credibility Score: 21%



