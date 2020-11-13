Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


See How Much Some Universities Will Get From Proposed 2021 Budget
Affairs TV  - This is a low of how much some Federal Government Owned Universities will earn in the proposed 2021 Budget. 1 UNN: N22.8billion2 ABU: N19.2billion3 UNICAL: N18.9billion4 UNIBEN: N17.1billion5 UI: N14.9billion6 UNIZIK: N14.9billion7 UNIMAID: N14.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 ENDSARs protesters at Lekki tollgate stoned and attacked us with bottles – Brigadier-General AI Taiwo (video) - Sleek Gist, 1 hour ago
2 Buhari’s loyalist knock governors, legislators for hoarding COVID-19 palliatives - The Nation, 1 hour ago
3 Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Vamco As Death Toll Increases - The Herald, 1 hour ago
4 Close Access Bank Accounts, #EndSARS Protesters Fight Tyranny, Abuse of Power With Account Closure - Investor King, 1 hour ago
5 I Am Satisfied With Oyo REC Under My Watch – Agboke - Inside Oyo, 1 hour ago
6 VIDEO: Over 420m people living with diabetes globally - The Punch, 2 hours ago
7 Only Daughter Dies In An Accident In Anambra, Friends Mourn (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
8 Flamboyant socialite, Ginimbi’s Versace-engraved coffin revealed (photos) - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
9 Flamboyant socialite, Ginimbi’s Versace coffin revealed (photos) - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
10 Youths apprehend suspected ritualist in Imo community, victims’ photos recovered from shrine - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info