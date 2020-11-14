News at a Glance

Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Vamco As Death Toll Increases The Herald - Vietnam was bracing for Typhoon Vamco to make landfall in the country’s central coast on Sunday, as the death toll in the Philippines rose to 53 from that country’s deadliest storm this year. SEE ALSO: Trump says won’t rush N. Korea on denuclearization ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



