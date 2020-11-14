News at a Glance

Youths apprehend suspected ritualist in Imo community, victims’ photos recovered from shrine Within Nigeria - There was a mild drama on Friday, November 13 at Umuaguma Nzerem village, in Ehime Mbano Local government area of Imo State after some angry youths pounced on a suspected ritualist who was allegedly caught in the course of bewitching his victims.



News Credibility Score: 21%



