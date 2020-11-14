Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido finally replies Burna Boy after he called his album a floppy disc (Video)
FL Vibe  - Davido finally replies Burna Boy after he called his album a floppy disc Award winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke has finally dished out a reply to fellow artiste, Burna Boy, days after he referred to his...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 See How Rema Reacted To Davido’s Album – Fans React - Benco News, 1 hour ago
2 Wizkid Owns One Of The Most Expensive Luxurious Mansions In London, See How Much It Costs - Benco News, 2 hours ago
3 Yellow Fever Death Hits 76 In Nigeria-NCDC - Infotrust News, 2 hours ago
4 Ultimate love winner Kachi reveals how ex-fiancée Rosie aborted their unborn child (video) - The Dabigal Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Google Photos Is Ending Unlimited Free Storage - Independent, 3 hours ago
6 At age 10, Emmanuella of Mark Angel comedy builds house for her mum (PHOTOS) - Paradise News, 3 hours ago
7 Video: DJ Neptune, Laycon & Joeboy – Nobody (Icons Remix) - GL Trends, 4 hours ago
8 FCT, Oyo top list as NCDC confirms 112 new COVID-19 infections - The Cable, 4 hours ago
9 107 #EndSARS Protesters Released In Lagos - News Break, 4 hours ago
10 Anambra Lawmaker, Patrick Obalim-Udoba Distributes Cassava Stems To Constituents (Photos) - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info